GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $12.08

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $11.42. GrafTech International shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,320.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,990,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 401.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,150,000 after buying an additional 4,142,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 227,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,949,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

