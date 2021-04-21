Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.20

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.20 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 279.80 ($3.66), with a volume of 1,109,647 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309 ($4.04).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.10. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

