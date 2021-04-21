Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.18 ($28.45).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.77. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.