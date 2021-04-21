Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.18 ($28.45).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.70 ($26.71) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.77.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

