Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

GVA opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. Granite Construction has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

