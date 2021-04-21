Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.46. 4,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,960. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.