Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$36.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GWO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

TSE:GWO opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

