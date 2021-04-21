Grid+ (GRID) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Grid+ has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $85,024.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

