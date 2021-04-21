Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

