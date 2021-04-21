Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of GRFS stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $21.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
