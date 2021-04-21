Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

OMAB stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.24. 5,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,612. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.