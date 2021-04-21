Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. The stock has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.