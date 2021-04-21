Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.33. 6,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,419. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

