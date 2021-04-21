Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $712,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $650.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $624.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.39.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

