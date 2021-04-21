Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.92. 222,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,449. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $330.23 billion, a PE ratio of -114.63, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

