Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $91.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.97, but opened at $104.44. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Haemonetics shares last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 13,844 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,775,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

