Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,690. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

