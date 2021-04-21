Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $9.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $517.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.40.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

