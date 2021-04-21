Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $5.52 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.