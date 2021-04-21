Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 7,303 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 375.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $608.45. 151,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $542.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.34. The company has a market cap of $378.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

