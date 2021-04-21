Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Insiders sold 495,443 shares of company stock valued at $95,244,192 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $181.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -126.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

