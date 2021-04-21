Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 15,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $127.67. 38,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,099. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

