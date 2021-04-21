Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 346 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $68.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

