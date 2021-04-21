Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Shares of SWKS opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

