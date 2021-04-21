Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $247,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 181.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $106.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.