Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 181.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $103.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.68. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $106.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

