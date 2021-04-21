Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

