Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

COP opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 million, a PE ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

