Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.07 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,552 shares of company stock valued at $273,457,794. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

