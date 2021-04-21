Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1,220.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Stolper Co increased its position in BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Mizuho began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.69.

NYSE:BP opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

