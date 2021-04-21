Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

