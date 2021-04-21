Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,183 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,223,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

