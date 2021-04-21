Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 205 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 34.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.