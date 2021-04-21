Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 2,054 Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.14. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.81 and a 52-week high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

