Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Harrow Health in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

HROW stock opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.60 million, a P/E ratio of -99.88 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

