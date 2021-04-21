HashCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $290,435.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00094929 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.30 or 0.00647062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.