Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Shares of HVT stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $708.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

