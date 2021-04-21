HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $74,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,550. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

