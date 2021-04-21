HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of HGEN opened at $13.54 on Monday. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humanigen will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,093,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,171,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 484,920 shares of company stock worth $9,177,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Humanigen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

