HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.05. 9,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,499,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

