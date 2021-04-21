Head-To-Head Analysis: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.4% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares So-Young International and Tucows’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 5.64 $25.38 million N/A N/A Tucows $337.14 million 2.52 $15.40 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16% Tucows 2.91% 12.90% 2.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for So-Young International and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Tucows.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

