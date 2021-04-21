Head to Head Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) versus Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -459.46% -166.13% Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Avinger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avinger has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Avinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 1,649.78 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Avinger $9.13 million 10.12 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.31

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avinger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a development stage medical device company, which develops tissue based solutions that are designed to be life sustaining or life enhancing for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease. Its products include The Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, The CoreoGraft, and The Venous Valve. The company was founded by Norman Jaffe on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

