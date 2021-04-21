Head to Head Contrast: Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) & Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagen has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kodiak Sciences and Seagen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 7 4 0 2.25 Seagen 1 6 10 1 2.61

Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $128.64, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Seagen has a consensus price target of $185.36, suggesting a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Seagen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seagen is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Seagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -32.32% -23.86% Seagen 25.34% 20.46% 16.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Seagen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$47.37 million ($1.25) -90.98 Seagen $916.71 million 28.63 -$158.65 million ($1.33) -108.84

Kodiak Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seagen. Seagen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Seagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Seagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Seagen beats Kodiak Sciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidate include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases. The company's early research pipeline include KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. It also develops Tisotumab Vedotin for metastatic cervical cancer and other solid tumors; ladiratuzumab vedotin, an ADC targeting LIV-1 for metastatic breast cancer and solid tumors; and SEA-CD40, SEA-TGT, SEA-BCMA, and SEA-CD70 for various cancer diseases. Seagen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Agensys, Inc.; Genmab A/S; and Merck. The company was formerly known as Seattle Genetics, Inc. and changed its name to Seagen Inc. in October 2020. Seagen Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.