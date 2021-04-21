Head-To-Head Survey: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Boston Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $22.05 million 8.86 -$45.76 million ($0.43) -2.74 Boston Therapeutics $20,000.00 87.24 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and Boston Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -97.35% -46.39% -37.77% Boston Therapeutics -24,627.27% N/A -3,480.61%

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

