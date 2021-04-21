HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.96

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $36.99, with a volume of 117420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,708.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,354,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,299,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

