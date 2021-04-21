HeartBout (HB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,190.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $330,932.64 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00069067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00094897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00678713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,891.71 or 0.06920041 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.