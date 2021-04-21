Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 504,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,339. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.