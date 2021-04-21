Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,817 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,522. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

