Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 636 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. 145,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.