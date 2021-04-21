Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 74,002 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPAB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 13,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,297. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

