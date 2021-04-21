Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 304,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,462. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.33.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

